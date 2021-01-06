Pmeer (PMEER) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 24 Hours

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00488658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00239378 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.