Po.et Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $589,430.56 and $1,160.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

