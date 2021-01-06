POA (POA) Price Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, POA has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $6.24 million and $389,435.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,251,117 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

