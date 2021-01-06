Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $8.79 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $8.79 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049910 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,031,281,418 coins and its circulating supply is 897,222,212 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

