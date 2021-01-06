Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$34.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The company has a market cap of C$946.48 million and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.70. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 15,000 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816 in the last quarter.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

