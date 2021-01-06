Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$36.40, with a volume of 2901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.70. The company has a market cap of C$948.53 million and a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 in the last three months.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

