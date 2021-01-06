Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 26.9% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $55.87 million and $3.40 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

