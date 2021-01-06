Populous Price Up 49.6% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

