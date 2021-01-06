Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.83 ($76.27).

PAH3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €56.36 ($66.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a twelve month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a twelve month high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

