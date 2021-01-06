Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €68.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.83 ($76.27).

Get Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) alerts:

PAH3 opened at €56.36 ($66.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.14 and its 200-day moving average is €52.64. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1-year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a current ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.