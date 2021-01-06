Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $537.30

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.30 and traded as low as $522.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $534.00, with a volume of 4,413 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.42. The company has a market capitalization of £240.45 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

