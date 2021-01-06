Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.76

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.76 and traded as high as $30.74. Powell Industries shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 97,749 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Powell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 127.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

