PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

PPG Industries stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

