PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading 6.3% Higher

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.28. 232,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 250,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

