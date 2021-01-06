Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRDSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PRDSY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

