PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.19. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 345,737 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.77%.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

