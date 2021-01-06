PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 51,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,887. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.