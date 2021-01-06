Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.15

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 5386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

