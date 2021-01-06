Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.73 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.05. 59,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,302. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1431881 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

