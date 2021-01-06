Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 6.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,009,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,744,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

