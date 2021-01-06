Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 6.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,009,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,744,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
