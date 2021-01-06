Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Up 7%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 125,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

