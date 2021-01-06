PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) Trading Down 0.3%

PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.71 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12). Approximately 33,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 37,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

In other news, insider Victoria Muir bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,612.15 ($4,719.30).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.