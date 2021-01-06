Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Insider Buys £16,538,515.20 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 11,485,080 shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

On Friday, December 4th, Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 68 shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,724 ($127.04).

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.52.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

