Primas (PST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.89 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $638,368.16 and $5.89 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00471151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

