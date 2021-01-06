Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 14.5% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $11,002.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,645,881 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

