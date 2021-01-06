Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Trading Up 0.2%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 2,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.