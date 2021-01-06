Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,670 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of FV opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

