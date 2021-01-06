Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

