Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,564 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of LLY opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

