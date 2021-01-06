Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.16.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.