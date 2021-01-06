Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $208.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

