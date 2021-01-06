Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.