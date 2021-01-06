Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

