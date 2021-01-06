Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,120 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

