Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,374 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

