Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 562 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $181.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

