Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $197.94.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.