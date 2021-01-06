Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,802 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 973.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

