Private Trust Co. NA Sells 758 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $361.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.88 and its 200 day moving average is $323.52.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

