Privatix Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $80,354.21 and approximately $16,831.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PRIX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

