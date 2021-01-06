PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0050 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $886,350.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044837 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

