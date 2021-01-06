PRIZM Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $886,350.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044837 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

