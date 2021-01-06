PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.81 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $843,431.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042866 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

