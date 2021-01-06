Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Up 1.1%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 19,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procure Space ETF stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.55% of Procure Space ETF worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

