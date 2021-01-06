Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Progenity stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

