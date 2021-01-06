Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

