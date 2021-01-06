Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,698,800.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 669,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,248. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

