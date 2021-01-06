Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,291,220.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,904,614.37.
- On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52.
PGNY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 669,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $44.24.
Several analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
