Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,291,220.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52.

PGNY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 669,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

