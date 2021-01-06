Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.24

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 669153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,115,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,816,679 shares of company stock valued at $58,638,486. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.