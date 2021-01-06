Project Pai Market Cap Hits $10.70 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $145,361.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,671,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,978,925 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

